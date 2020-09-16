Local trooper hospitalized with COVID-19, in critical condition

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A local state trooper has been hospitalized in his battle with COVID-19. Doctors are saying he’s in critical condition.

Jeff Sewell is going on 32 years as an Oklahoma State Trooper.

“it’s pretty much an up and down emotional roller coaster," said Sewell’s daughter, Jenni Allen.

A once healthy, active grandfather of 5 is now facing the fight of his life.

“It started out he thought it was allergies the week prior," said Allen.

Allen says he tested positive for COVID-19 on August 29th after symptoms including fever became more severe.

“On September 5th is when he woke up, he had a pretty rough night, woke up and decided he needed to go to the hospital because he was having difficulty breathing and a lot of chest pain," said Allen.

Sewell described his difficulty breathing as something he’s never felt before.

“They are listing him as critical but stable. So they tried to take him off the ventilator yesterday and it was too much for him so they have re-intubated him and put him on the ventilator again," said Allen.

The next step is to place a tracheotomy to ease coming out of sedation.

“Just trusting the nurses are doing the right thing, and not being able to see what’s going on is hard, you know," said Sewell’s son-in-law, Tommy Allen.

Tommy Allen, also a state trooper, says the tight-knit community has helped with support.

“The churches have come together and they’ve all been praying for him and we really appreciate that. People have been calling and checking on him," he said.

“He’s touched a lot of people’s lives across the whole state of Oklahoma. We’re hearing from people even out of state, but across the whole state," she said.

Their message to the community:

“If you are recovered from COVID to go donate your plasma as often as they’ll let you. Because that was a hold up, TMC didn’t have the plasma and so we had to wait several hours for it to arrive," she said.

“If you’re getting symptoms or whatever, don’t just blow it off and think it’s allergies. Go get checked out, go get tested. He might’ve waited too long, you know, he went a week having back pains and stuff like that," he said.

They say to keep praying.

“We’re just praying that he gets out of there soon," he said.

