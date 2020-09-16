Advertisement

Sherman city councilman vows to run every street in Sherman

This map shows the 22 miles that Teamann and Brooks have completed so far.
This map shows the 22 miles that Teamann and Brooks have completed so far.(kxii)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman city councilman is taking to the streets, vowing to jog or bike every street in Sherman.

“It occurred to me that I had not probably been on every street in Sherman, and there were a lot of needs out there that I hadn’t physically seen," Sherman City Councilman Shawn Teamann said.

That is why Teamann decided he would run or bike every street in Sherman, totaling roughly 250 miles.

He plans to complete the goal over the two years left in his elected term.

“Part of the mission is not just to get out and take a leisurely stroll, but it’s to jog or bike these areas and document things good and bad," Teamann said.

Teamann said Britton Brooks has been his accountability partner for the challenge that started last week.

“Our plan is to jog or bike every single mile side by side, the last mile is going to be a race to see who can run Sherman first," Brooks said.

So far they have covered about 22 miles, starting in southeast Sherman near the Sherman Municipal Airport.

“I’ve kind of taken on the city in quadrants, letting the city management know of certain things we’re seeing in certain areas that probably need to be addressed, we already found one water leak in a water line and I shot it over to city management and they were able to get out there and address it," Teamann said.

Teamann said it is a way to see things like potholes and infrastructure needs with his own eyes, but has also been much more than that, getting to interact with the people he serves.

“American flags hanging proudly in front yards, families outside playing in their front yards, it’s been a really neat experience so far in only the first 22 miles," Teamann said.

The map showing his progress can be found here.

