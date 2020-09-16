Advertisement

Federal health official takes leave of absence amid furor over coronavirus response meddling

In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Former Donald Trump campaign official Michael Caputo, left, joined by his attorney Dennis C. Vacco, leaves after being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Now a federal official in the Department of Health and Human Services, he's taking a leave of absence.
In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Former Donald Trump campaign official Michael Caputo, left, joined by his attorney Dennis C. Vacco, leaves after being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Now a federal official in the Department of Health and Human Services, he's taking a leave of absence.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration health official embroiled in a furor over political meddling with the coronavirus response is taking a leave of absence, the government announced Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Caputo, the department’s top spokesman, apologized on Tuesday to his staff for a Facebook video in which he reportedly said scientists battling the coronavirus are conspiring against President Donald Trump and warned of shooting in America if Trump were to lose the November election.

The Trump appointee also was accused of trying to muzzle a scientific weekly put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple unveils new subscription bundles

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Apple One combines the company’s music, streaming video, gaming, and other services for users.

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

National

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere.

Latest News

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.

National

Hurricane Sally debris seen in Pensacola

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
On Mobile Highway in Pensacola, the roadway is littered with debris.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

National

Oklahoma lawmaker planning legislation to classify attacks on police as hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
An Oklahoma state senator plans to file legislation that would make attacks on police, first responders and military members a hate crime.

National

What Biden or Trump could do for your student loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
Campaign proposals are no guarantee of laws to come, but they show which ideas are taking root.

National

Hurricane Sally floods Gulf Coast; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.