Choctaw Nation offering free flu shots

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority is making sure people get their flu shot this year.

They have set up dates and locations across Southeastern Oklahoma to provide vaccines for free to the public.

“With both flu and COVID at the same time, trying to avoid the one we can vaccinate against is very important,” Community Health Nurse Director Kelly Adams said in a news release.

Because of COVID-19, the team is offering a combination of appointments, walk-up events and drive-thru locations available to everyone.

Flu shots will be available at the following locations and times.

Antlers, Okla.:

October 13 and 16 at the Antlers Community Center at 302 SW O Street for senior citizens 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Atoka, Okla.:

September 14, October 5, and 12 at the Choctaw Nation Clinic at 1585 W. Liberty Road in the parking lot 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and then by appointment 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call 580-889-1981.

September 21 at the Atoka Elderly Housing Community Room at 1805 A Skikopa Ushta 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

October 6 at the Atoka City Community Center at 1065 W. Liberty Road 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 7 and 9 at the Atoka Community Center as a drive-thru at 1625 W. Liberty Road 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Broken Bow, Okla.:

September 15, 22, 29; October 6, 13, 20, and 27 at the Choctaw Nation Clinic at 1300 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

September 16 at the Bethel/Battiest Community Center at 3839 Battiest Pickens Road during meal pickup. On September 21, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

September 23 at the Broken Bow Community Center at 1346 E. Martin Luther King Drive during meal pickup. On September 28, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

October 9 in front of the gym at 5635 Battiest Pickens Road 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

October 10 at the Broken Bow Sports Complex at 1001 S. Park Drive 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Calera, Okla.:

September 22 at the Calera City Police Department on the corner of Main and McKinley as a drive-thru on the west side of the Police Department 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Coalgate, Okla.:

September 21 at the Coalgate Elderly Housing Community Room at 1202 Luksi Road 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

September 30 and October 2 at the Coalgate Community Center at 103 E. California as a drive-thru 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Crowder, Okla.:

September 16 and October 15 at the Crowder Community Center at 707 Bond Street for our senior citizens 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Durant, Okla.:

September 15 and October 13 at the Durant Regional Medical Clinic at 1801 Chukka Hina Drive by appointment. Call 580-920-2100. September 17 and October 27 in the front parking lot as a drive-thru 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

September 16 and 18 at the Durant Community Center at 2746 Big Lots Pkwy in the parking lot as a drive-thru 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

September 24 at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in conjunction with Bryan County Health Department (times are pending)

October 20 at the corner of Big Lots Parkway and Enterprise Drive 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Eagletown, Okla.:

October 30 at the Eagletown School at 25 School Street as a drive-thru in the parking lot 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Hartshorne, Okla.:

September 17 at the Affordable Housing complex at 88 Chahta Loop 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hugo, Okla.:

September 23 and 25 at the Hugo Community Center at 1304 W. Victor as a drive-thru 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hugo Immunization Clinic at 408 N. M Street by appointment on October 1, 8, 22, and 29. Call 580-326-7561. October 15 the clinic will hold a walk-up event in front of the building 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Idabel, Okla.:

September 17 and 24; October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Choctaw Nation Clinic at 902 E. Lincoln Road 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

September 26 at the Choctaw Electric Coop Annual Meeting at the Idabel Fairgrounds at 1001 NW 9th Street 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Idabel Community Center at 2408 E. Lincoln Road during meal pickup on September 30. On October 2 and 5, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

October 16 at the Idabel High School at 901 E. Lincoln Road tentatively 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Call 580-584-2740, extension 33009 for confirmation.

Keota, Okla.:

October 13 (tentative, site to be determined) at the Caring Van 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 580-579-4069.

McAlester, Okla.:

September 15, 22, and 29; October 6, 13, and 27 at the McAlester Immunization Clinic at 1127 S. George Nigh Expy 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. by appointment. Call 918-423-8440, extension 31082.

September 30 at the McAlester Community Center for senior citizens at 3274 Afullota Hina 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. On October 8 as a drive-thru 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

McCurtain, Okla.:

October 21 (tentative, site to be determined) at the Caring Van 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 580-579-4069.

Quinton, Okla.:

October 21 (tentative, site to be determined) at the Caring Van 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 580-579-4069.

Poteau, Okla.:

September 14, 21, and 28; October 5, 12, 19, and 26 at the Robin White Immunization Clinic at 109 Kerr Avenue by appointment. Call 918-648-1100 to schedule your appointment. On October 7 as a walk-up booth outside 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and a drive-thru October 24 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

September 17 at the Poteau Independent Elder Housing at 209 Hina Mali Road 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

October 7 at the Poteau Community Center at 105 Reynolds Avenue with the elder lunch drive-thru 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Savanna, Okla.:

September 24 at the Affordable Housing complex at 208 J Street 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

October 20 as a walk-up at the Caring Van (site is to be determined) 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Smithville, Okla.:

October 7 at the Smithville Community Center at 39618 N. Hwy 259 during the elder lunch drive-thru. On October 12, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and on October 20, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Spiro, Okla.:

September 23 at the Spiro Community Center at 19400 AES Road as a drive-thru 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and on October 20, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Stigler, Okla.:

September 15, 22, and 29; October 6, 13, and 27 at the Stigler Immunization Clinic at 2204 E. Main Street by appointment. Call 918-967-9200.

September 21 at the Stigler Housing complex at 500 Hina Issi Road 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

September 23 at the Stigler Elders Community Center at 2208 E. Main 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and on October 1, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Talihina, Okla.:

September 22 at Belvin Housing at 10790 SE 1139th Ave, times to be determined.

September 29 at the Talihina Independent Elder Housing at 10872 Shikopa Tukla 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

October 6 at the Talihina Community Center at 100 Railroad at the elder lunch drive-thru 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tushka, Okla.:

September 28 (location pending) 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Valliant, Okla.:

October 2 at the Terry Hunt Building at 311 N. Johnson Street 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Whitefield, Okla.:

October 13 (tentative, site to be determined) at the Caring Van 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Call 580-579-4069.

Wilberton, Okla.:

September 30 at the Wilburton Community Center at 1056 NW 1003 Avenue during the elders lunch as a drive-thru 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

October 13 at the Wilberton Community Center at 400 Center Point Road 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wright City, Okla.:

September 14 at the Wright Community Center at 5718 Rodeo Grounds Rd, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

October 24 at the Wright City Assembly of God Church at 1000 Main Street 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

