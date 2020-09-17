Advertisement

Local organizations ask for help in North Texas Giving Day

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday is North Texas Giving Day, a day recognized every year to donate to local organizations. Texoma non-profits share why this day is so important, especially this year.

“I just asked to God what was my purpose here, and he told me to feed his children. So I got up and got all my paperwork and took it to the church and we’ve been doing it ever since," said Leslie Anderson.

Anderson runs God’s Helping Hands, a Sherman based food pantry. They serve over 100 people in need every week. North Texas Giving Day gives them the financial help they need to keep their doors open to the community.

“We’re able to feed more people and just do more for the community. So it’s just like a revolving door, as soon as it comes in it goes right back out to the community," said Leslie Byrd with God’s Helping Hands.

As of 4:00 p.m. Thursday, North Texas Giving Day has raised more than $38 million to benefit over 3,000 non-profits.

“This is our 3rd year being a part of it and it’s just an excellent opportunity for those that choose to give online because it is online giving," said Tex Ellis, Commanding Officer for Grayson County’s Salvation Army.

Even for organizations as familiar as the Salvation Army, local non-profits say this day of giving makes a huge difference.

“This year we set a goal a little bit higher just because of the year everyone has had," said Ellis.

So far they’ve met $1,500 of their $10,000 goal.

“The key is that everyone does what they can do for all of the folks and all of the programs out there that are in need," said Fr. Don Perschall, rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Perschall says their food pantry has been fortunate to do well through the pandemic, but everyone still has needs. Donors still have until midnight Thursday to give on NorthTexasGivingDay.org

“Please participate at the level you’re capable of doing. And I thank you on behalf of every entity, every group that’s reaching out in our community trying to do some good," said Perschall.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Father, uncle, aunt attend preliminary hearing for death of child

Updated: moments ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Thursday morning family and friends of the three year old Wilson boy beaten to death earlier this summer gathered outside the Carter County courthouse.

News

Choctaw Nation offering free flu shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority is making sure people get their flu shot this year.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma governor: No mandate masks despite recommendation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reiterated Thursday that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, despite a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Coronavirus

Texas restaurants, businesses may expand capacity effective Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
North Texas restaurants, businesses, manufacturing facilities, museums and libraries may begin to operate at 75% capacity Monday, but bars must remain closed under new guidelines Thursday.

Latest News

National

Texas man has front row seat to history at Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Howard Day, the memorial commission's ambassador in Texas, traveled to Washington for the dedication ceremony.

News

Local organizations ask for help in North Texas Giving Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texoma non-profits share why North Texas Giving Day is so important, especially in 2020.

News

Wilson pumpkin carver competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
A Wilson man is spicing things up as he competes with a team to win $50,000 on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars airing on Sunday Nights.

News

Wilson pumpkin carver seen on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

Updated: 20 hours ago
A Wilson man is spicing things up as he competes with a team to win $50,000 on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars airing on Sunday Nights.

News

Denison peeping Tom caught on camera

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Security camera footage shows the moment when a man she didn’t know: wearing a white T-shirt, with black letters on it, carrying a bike, making his way into a home car port, adjacent to the bathroom window.

News

Firefighters across Texoma honor life of former Lewisville Fire Captain

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Firefighters across Texoma honor life of former Lewisville Fire Captain