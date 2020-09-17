Local organizations ask for help in North Texas Giving Day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday is North Texas Giving Day, a day recognized every year to donate to local organizations. Texoma non-profits share why this day is so important, especially this year.

“I just asked to God what was my purpose here, and he told me to feed his children. So I got up and got all my paperwork and took it to the church and we’ve been doing it ever since," said Leslie Anderson.

Anderson runs God’s Helping Hands, a Sherman based food pantry. They serve over 100 people in need every week. North Texas Giving Day gives them the financial help they need to keep their doors open to the community.

“We’re able to feed more people and just do more for the community. So it’s just like a revolving door, as soon as it comes in it goes right back out to the community," said Leslie Byrd with God’s Helping Hands.

As of 4:00 p.m. Thursday, North Texas Giving Day has raised more than $38 million to benefit over 3,000 non-profits.

“This is our 3rd year being a part of it and it’s just an excellent opportunity for those that choose to give online because it is online giving," said Tex Ellis, Commanding Officer for Grayson County’s Salvation Army.

Even for organizations as familiar as the Salvation Army, local non-profits say this day of giving makes a huge difference.

“This year we set a goal a little bit higher just because of the year everyone has had," said Ellis.

So far they’ve met $1,500 of their $10,000 goal.

“The key is that everyone does what they can do for all of the folks and all of the programs out there that are in need," said Fr. Don Perschall, rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Perschall says their food pantry has been fortunate to do well through the pandemic, but everyone still has needs. Donors still have until midnight Thursday to give on NorthTexasGivingDay.org

“Please participate at the level you’re capable of doing. And I thank you on behalf of every entity, every group that’s reaching out in our community trying to do some good," said Perschall.

