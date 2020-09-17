Advertisement

Lone Grove prepares for Comanche

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns have another big test this week against a 2-0 Comanche squad.

The Longhorns are 1-1 after beating Purcell on opening night, then losing a late scheduled game against Class 4A Tecumseh in a close one. The Longhorns have a chance on Friday to bounce back against an undefeated team.

“They have some guys that can do things with the ball," Lone Grove head coach Brad O’Steen said. "They play good defense. They are undefeated, 2-0, so they must be doing some things right. We are probably going to be tested against these guys.”

