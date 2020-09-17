Lone Grove prepares for Comanche

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns have another big test this week against a 2-0 Comanche squad.

The Longhorns are 1-1 after beating Purcell on opening night, then losing a late scheduled game against Class 4A Tecumseh in a close one. The Longhorns have a chance on Friday to bounce back against an undefeated team.

“They have some guys that can do things with the ball," Lone Grove head coach Brad O’Steen said. "They play good defense. They are undefeated, 2-0, so they must be doing some things right. We are probably going to be tested against these guys.”

