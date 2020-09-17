Outdoor-friendly weather to end summer

Tropical Depression No. 22 formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late Thursday, and this system has some potential to reach the Texas or Louisiana coastline, although it is more likely to make a big loop at sea over the next few days – something to certainly keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, fall begins next Tuesday morning, and it’s looking like a truly fine last weekend of summer weather-wise for southeastern Oklahoma. This “blob” of mild, dry leaves us with weather that will be “tough to beat” for this time of year. In fact, expect lows in the 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning!

It will be a bit on the breezy side Friday and Saturday as the dry air pours through in the wake of the front, but 20 mph should be about tops.

By the way, the official beginning of fall, the Autumnal Equinox, takes place Tuesday September 22 at 8:30 a.m. CDT. Enjoy!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny, breezy, nice!

Saturday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon

Sunday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon

Monday: Clear, cool morning, sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, first day of fall coming in very pleasant with highs in the mid-80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12