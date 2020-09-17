Advertisement

Outdoor-friendly weather to end summer

Clear cool nights, warm sunny days!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Depression No. 22 formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late Thursday, and this system has some potential to reach the Texas or Louisiana coastline, although it is more likely to make a big loop at sea over the next few days – something to certainly keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, fall begins next Tuesday morning, and it’s looking like a truly fine last weekend of summer weather-wise for southeastern Oklahoma. This “blob” of mild, dry leaves us with weather that will be “tough to beat” for this time of year. In fact, expect lows in the 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning!

It will be a bit on the breezy side Friday and Saturday as the dry air pours through in the wake of the front, but 20 mph should be about tops.

By the way, the official beginning of fall, the Autumnal Equinox, takes place Tuesday September 22 at 8:30 a.m. CDT. Enjoy!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny, breezy, nice!

Saturday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon

Sunday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon

Monday: Clear, cool morning, sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, first day of fall coming in very pleasant with highs in the mid-80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !