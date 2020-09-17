Advertisement

Texas man has front row seat to history at Eisenhower Memorial dedication

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The sound system is up, the podium is out, and most importantly, the fence is open as we prepare for the dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“All of his accomplishments, throughout his life, bring great credit back to the people of Texas,” said Howard Day.

Day, the Ladonia police chief, has served as the memorial commission’s ambassador in Texas the past five years. He helped spread the word about the project and connected the commission with the folks at Eisenhower’s birthplace in Denison.

He’s one of a few people able who were able travel to our nation’s capital for the ribbon cutting.

“The men that stood there when the Washington Monument was built are the pictures that we learn about in school,” said Day. “And now, I have the incredibly humble honor to be present as we dedicate only the seventh presidential monument in our nation’s capital.”

This memorial is more than two decades in the making. Congress first approved the project back in 1999. In 2005, a site was selected. In 2010, a design by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry was chosen. The Gray Television Washington News Bureau was there for the groundbreaking almost three years ago. And now, a little late because of the coronavirus pandemic, the memorial will finally open to the public

“While it might have taken 21 years, what a noble cause, and a great representation of a great American,” said Day.

For more information on the memorial, click here.

Supervisor of Videography Timothy Knapp and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

