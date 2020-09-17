Wilson pumpkin carver competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man is spicing things up as he competes with a team to win $50,000 on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars, which aires on Sunday nights.

“It’s very quick, very fast-paced and very, very taxing because you don’t think you can get it done,” said Daniel Miller, lifelong Wilson resident and local artist.

Miller said he’s been watching Halloween Wars since it aired in 2011, and has been honing the craft of pumpkin carving since then. He said carving pumpkins is the norm at his household.

“We have pumpkin guts all over the house and on the porch. Yes, she (Daniel’s wife) lets me know about it every day,” said Miller."

Miller is representing Southern Oklahoma out of six teams made up of three people who specialize in sugar, cake and pumpkin sculpting.

They’re working together to complete Halloween theme challenges within 45 minutes. Season 10′s first challenge was called the monster road trip.

“The last one we had, we had a coffin car made out of cake, sugar wheels with a sugar windshield, we had all the sugar scorpions on the ground, the backdrop was buttercream and fondant. The driver was completely out of pumpkin and the two tater babies were made out of sweet potatoes in the back seat,” said Miller.

Miller said his team made it through to the next round and will be on TV again Sunday at 8 p.m.

“Last week we were very fortunate enough, my team is called the mummy’s rejects -- which I think is awesome,” said Miller. “We were winners and were in the top two, so we made it through to this week, so we hope to battle it out."

