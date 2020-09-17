Advertisement

Wilson pumpkin carver competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

By Joe Valdez
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man is spicing things up as he competes with a team to win $50,000 on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars, which aires on Sunday nights.

“It’s very quick, very fast-paced and very, very taxing because you don’t think you can get it done,” said Daniel Miller, lifelong Wilson resident and local artist.

Miller said he’s been watching Halloween Wars since it aired in 2011, and has been honing the craft of pumpkin carving since then. He said carving pumpkins is the norm at his household.

“We have pumpkin guts all over the house and on the porch. Yes, she (Daniel’s wife) lets me know about it every day,” said Miller."

Miller is representing Southern Oklahoma out of six teams made up of three people who specialize in sugar, cake and pumpkin sculpting.

They’re working together to complete Halloween theme challenges within 45 minutes. Season 10′s first challenge was called the monster road trip.

“The last one we had, we had a coffin car made out of cake, sugar wheels with a sugar windshield, we had all the sugar scorpions on the ground, the backdrop was buttercream and fondant. The driver was completely out of pumpkin and the two tater babies were made out of sweet potatoes in the back seat,” said Miller.

Miller said his team made it through to the next round and will be on TV again Sunday at 8 p.m.

“Last week we were very fortunate enough, my team is called the mummy’s rejects -- which I think is awesome,” said Miller. “We were winners and were in the top two, so we made it through to this week, so we hope to battle it out."

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilson pumpkin carver seen on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A Wilson man is spicing things up as he competes with a team to win $50,000 on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars airing on Sunday Nights.

News

Denison peeping Tom caught on camera

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Security camera footage shows the moment when a man she didn’t know: wearing a white T-shirt, with black letters on it, carrying a bike, making his way into a home car port, adjacent to the bathroom window.

News

Firefighters across Texoma honor life of former Lewisville Fire Captain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Firefighters across Texoma honor life of former Lewisville Fire Captain

News

Texas Lotto jackpot at highest in years, Texoma gas stations busy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Gas station attendants say because the Texas lotto jackpot is at the highest it’s been in years, more Texomans are coming in for last minute tickets.

Latest News

News

Texoma remembers, honors life of Lewisville firefighter

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Texas Lotto jackpot at highest in years, Texoma gas stations busy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gas station attendants say because the Texas lotto jackpot is at the highest it’s been in years, more Texomans are coming in for last minute tickets.

News

Sherman city councilman vows to run every street in Sherman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Sherman city councilman is taking to the streets, vowing to jog or bike every street in Sherman.

News

Local trooper hospitalized with COVID-19, in critical condition

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A local state trooper has been hospitalized in his battle with COVID-19. Doctors are saying he’s in critical condition.

News

Local trooper hospitalized with COVID-19, in critical condition

Updated: 13 hours ago
A local state trooper has been hospitalized in his battle with COVID-19. Doctors are saying he’s in critical condition.

News

Ardmore school board votes to hire online principal

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The Ardmore school board voted Tuesday evening to appoint a principal just for online learning.