2020 Census deadline approaching, Grayson County at 63% complete

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The United States census count deadline is right around the corner on September 30, but for some parts of Grayson County, their questionnaires have yet to be turned in.

The Census 2020 response team said Grayson County is currently tied with Dallas County, at 62.7 percent of the population that has responded.

They said there are lots of factors for that number being so low.

Dana Tennyson and Andrea Williams-McCoy work together on the Grayson County United States Census 2020 response team

They said ultimately, the reason for the census count boils down to money.

The more people who turn in their census, the more money goes to the county, and roughly $200,000,000 are at stake for Grayson County.

“(Census) Gives us a meaningful and accurate, and stronger voice in how those tax dollars that are at stake, are actually spent and where they go.” said Williams-McCoy.

McCoy said that’s money that could potentially go into county roads, schools, and health care, for the next decade.

She said because Grayson County includes all kinds of living; from urban, to suburban, to rural, and all of it is rapidly growing- it’s important everyone is included in the count.

“The numerators- the people who walk door to door, knock door to door- were not able to do that, for the longest time. So there was kind of a lull, where people forgot about the census, and forgot that this was the year they were supposed to do it.”Tennyson said.

Danna Tennyson said as of Thursday, the north west part Grayson County, which includes Pottsboro and Sherwood Shores has 47.4 percent response rate- in comparison to the northeast Grayson County, like Denison, which has a response rate of 76.4%.

″In this world we live in today, this whole transition of going online, and giving information about yourself, people are just more weary about it, and it’s understandable." Williams-McCoy said.

In addition to COVID-19, both Tennyson and Williams McCoy said scammers have made people nervous about filling out their census 2020 survey.

If you live in Grayson County and have yet to fill out your census, you can click here for the online survey, or you can call 903-307-6335.

There will also be a Census 2020 event on Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 North Travis in Sherman, (La Michoacana Meat Market.)

Those who complete their census questionnaire at the event will be entered to win a $100 gas card, sponsored by Douglas Distribution.

Bilingual census staff members will be there to help anyone if needed.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.