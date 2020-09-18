Advertisement

2020 Census deadline approaching, Grayson County at 63% complete

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The United States census count deadline is right around the corner on September 30, but for some parts of Grayson County, their questionnaires have yet to be turned in.

The Census 2020 response team said Grayson County is currently tied with Dallas County, at 62.7 percent of the population that has responded.

They said there are lots of factors for that number being so low.

Dana Tennyson and Andrea Williams-McCoy work together on the Grayson County United States Census 2020 response team

They said ultimately, the reason for the census count boils down to money.

The more people who turn in their census, the more money goes to the county, and roughly $200,000,000 are at stake for Grayson County.

“(Census) Gives us a meaningful and accurate, and stronger voice in how those tax dollars that are at stake, are actually spent and where they go.” said Williams-McCoy.

McCoy said that’s money that could potentially go into county roads, schools, and health care, for the next decade.

She said because Grayson County includes all kinds of living; from urban, to suburban, to rural, and all of it is rapidly growing- it’s important everyone is included in the count.

“The numerators- the people who walk door to door, knock door to door- were not able to do that, for the longest time. So there was kind of a lull, where people forgot about the census, and forgot that this was the year they were supposed to do it.”Tennyson said.

Danna Tennyson said as of Thursday, the north west part Grayson County, which includes Pottsboro and Sherwood Shores has 47.4 percent response rate- in comparison to the northeast Grayson County, like Denison, which has a response rate of 76.4%.

″In this world we live in today, this whole transition of going online, and giving information about yourself, people are just more weary about it, and it’s understandable." Williams-McCoy said.

In addition to COVID-19, both Tennyson and Williams McCoy said scammers have made people nervous about filling out their census 2020 survey.

If you live in Grayson County and have yet to fill out your census, you can click here for the online survey, or you can call 903-307-6335.

There will also be a Census 2020 event on Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 North Travis in Sherman, (La Michoacana Meat Market.)

Those who complete their census questionnaire at the event will be entered to win a $100 gas card, sponsored by Douglas Distribution.

Bilingual census staff members will be there to help anyone if needed.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayson County businesses react to Gov. Abbott easing COVID-19 restrictions, bars remaining closed

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
Governor Greg Abbott is allowing retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to increase their capacity starting Monday. But certain businesses, like bars, will have to keep their doors closed.

News

Grayson County businesses react to Gov. Abbott easing COVID-19 restrictions, bars remaining closed

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Governor Greg Abbott is allowing retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses to increase their capacity starting Monday. But certain businesses, like bars, will have to keep their doors closed.

News

Father, uncle, aunt attend preliminary hearing for death of child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Thursday morning family and friends of the three year old Wilson boy beaten to death earlier this summer gathered outside the Carter County courthouse.

News

Local organizations ask for help in North Texas Giving Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Texoma non-profits share why North Texas Giving Day is so important, especially in 2020.

Latest News

News

Choctaw Nation offering free flu shots

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority is making sure people get their flu shot this year.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma governor: No mandate masks despite recommendation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reiterated Thursday that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, despite a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Coronavirus

Texas restaurants, businesses may expand capacity effective Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
North Texas restaurants, businesses, manufacturing facilities, museums and libraries may begin to operate at 75% capacity Monday, but bars must remain closed under new guidelines Thursday.

National

Texas man has front row seat to history at Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Howard Day, the memorial commission's ambassador in Texas, traveled to Washington for the dedication ceremony.

News

Local organizations ask for help in North Texas Giving Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
Texoma non-profits share why North Texas Giving Day is so important, especially in 2020.

News

Wilson pumpkin carver competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
A Wilson man is spicing things up as he competes with a team to win $50,000 on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars airing on Sunday Nights.