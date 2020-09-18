39th Annual Sherman Arts Fest set for this weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The show will go on for a decades-long Sherman tradition.

The 39th Annual Arts Fest is Saturday and will look a little different this year.

Tents will be set up 10 feet apart, and a couple more blocks are closed off this year so people can practice social distancing.

“I think when we got word that we will go ahead and have the festival, we wondered if we’d get the turnout or the sign ups," said City of Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sarah McRae.

But that didn’t stop 100 vendors from signing up.

McRae said it’s the same number as last year.

Only 12 will be set up where they’d usually place 25, all along the perimeter of the Municipal Building.

Vendors include everything from food to handmade items.

“I think while people have been stuck at home, they were crafting because we’ve had a lot of really neat original items sign up," McRae said.

There’s limited capacity in the ballroom, where various art will be on display, including pieces made by Sherman kids for the Youth Art Show.

New activities include a Pup Parade for dog owners and drone racing to watch.

Plans have been in the works for months.

“Especially in a year like this, to make sure we’ve made all the accommodations to make everyone feel safe and comfortable," McRae said.

In previous years, she says a couple thousand people come through, so they don’t know what to expect this time around.

Masks aren’t required, but they’re asking people to follow state guidelines when they can’t social distance.

“We’re thankful to get to do it, to get to have jobs and let all these other people sell their items and have work, because that’s been a big deal. So we’re thankful to get to carry on this tradition, to get to do it even in a year like 2020," she said.

Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday and will go until 4 p.m.

