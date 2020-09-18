A+ Athlete: Suzanna Griffin, S&S

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Suzanna Griffin of S&S High School. To say Suzanna does it all would be an understatement.

Just on Friday night’s alone she plays in the band where she is a section leader, cheers on the sidelines as the cheer captain, and of course, she is the field goal kicker for the S&S Rams football team. Griffin has not missed a kick all season. She also runs track, plays softball, basketball and soccer.

“Friday night is so fun," Griffin said. " I get to kick on the football team and then I throw my pads off and go tumble and cheer with the cheer team. Then I grab my saxophone and go and play in the band. It is just so fun.”

“When you look at the amount of the stuff that she does, organization-wise, club-wise, it’s amazing that she makes it through a day," head football coach Josh Aleman said. "It is a testament to her upbringing and the character that she has.”

In the classroom, this A+ Athlete really shines. She is number one in her class, a member of the Beta Club and a 3-time UIL math champion. She is a member of student council and vice president of her class.

“Suzanna comes to class just hungry for knowledge," math teacher Michelle Wear said. "If she has a question, like, why doesn’t this work? Can you show me another example? Or, this is where I’m stuck, and she wants that little push so that she can move on by herself.”

“My coaches and teachers are very good about balancing schedules and making sure that we can all get to our different activities," Griffin said. "It’s not all at once, so I spend long days up here. It’s fun. I enjoy it.”

