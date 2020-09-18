Battle of the Ax tickets going on sale next week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tickets are going on sale Monday for this year’s Battle of The Ax between Sherman and Denison high schools.

Fans can purchase two general admission tickets from the Denison ISD website starting Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Bearcat fans must have a ticket code, which will be posted on the Sherman ISD website at that same time.

Yellowjacket fans will also need a promo code, which will be on their website.

Due to UIL COVID-19 restrictions, the stadium will only allow 50 percent capacity, and fans must wear masks and social distance.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. If you can’t get a ticket, the game will broadcast live on My12 and streamed right here on our website and app.

