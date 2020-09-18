Advertisement

Bennington man killed in ATV crash

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Bennington man was killed in an ATV crash early Friday morning.

According to Oklahoma troopers, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on a county road five miles northeast of Bennington.

Austin McCann, 23, was a passenger on an ATV when it struck another ATV it had pulled alongside, and overturned.

McCann was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the ATV McCann was riding in was driving under the influence and cited DUI as the reason for the crash.

