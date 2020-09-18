Advertisement

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19.
A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks. Canada largest province, Ontario, reported 401 new cases on Friday.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

News

Bennington man killed in ATV crash

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A Bennington man was killed in an ATV crash early Friday morning.

National

Walmart to increase pay for 165K workers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Walmart announced it will increase pay for approximately 165,000 workers.

National

Why are some COVID-19 patients suffering for months?

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
“We need the help, the medical attention, the awareness,” said long-hauler Gina Assaf.

National

Researchers study why some people are suffering long-term effects from coronavirus

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Latest News

National

America’s longest-living couple celebrates 85th wedding anniversary

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff
In life, there’s something to be said for being agreeable. Each grew to love the passions of the other.

National

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National

America's longest-living couple celebrates 85 years together

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A couple celebrates their 85th wedding anniversary, making them America's oldest, longest-living married couple.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.