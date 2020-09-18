Collinsville set to host S&S

(KXII) - One of the biggest games in North Texas will feature the S&S Rams and the Collinsville Pirates on Friday.

There is so much history between these two. Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson will host a homecoming game against his former team. The Rams are off to a great start with a 2-0 record. Collinsville has also played well early in the season with a 2-1 mark.

“I don’t think they have given up a point all year," Patterson said. "That is growth for them and Coach Aleman’s program. He does a very good job. We’re going to have to prepare and we’re going to have to play (well).”

“They are well coached," S&S head coach Josh Aleman said. "Coach Patterson has them going in a good direction. It’s going to be another physical football game. We have to be physical and that’s what we’re preaching to our kids this week.”

