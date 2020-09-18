Advertisement

Collinsville set to host S&S

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - One of the biggest games in North Texas will feature the S&S Rams and the Collinsville Pirates on Friday.

There is so much history between these two. Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson will host a homecoming game against his former team. The Rams are off to a great start with a 2-0 record. Collinsville has also played well early in the season with a 2-1 mark.

“I don’t think they have given up a point all year," Patterson said. "That is growth for them and Coach Aleman’s program. He does a very good job. We’re going to have to prepare and we’re going to have to play (well).”

“They are well coached," S&S head coach Josh Aleman said. "Coach Patterson has them going in a good direction. It’s going to be another physical football game. We have to be physical and that’s what we’re preaching to our kids this week.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Collinsville-S&S Game Preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
Collinsville-S&S Game Preview

Sports

S&S-Collinsville Preview

Updated: 9 hours ago
S&S-Collinsville Preview

Sports

Lone Grove prepares for Comanche

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Lone Grove Longhorns have another big test this week against a 2-0 Comanche squad

Sports

Lone Grove prepares for Comanche

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Lone Grove prepares for Comanche

Latest News

Sports

Ponder-S&S Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Ponder-S&S Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Pilot Point-Whitesboro Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Pilot Point-Whitesboro Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Whitewright-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Whitewright-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Rattan-Silo Baseball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Rattan-Silo Baseball Highlights