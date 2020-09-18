Father, uncle, aunt attend preliminary hearing for death of child

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -Thursday morning family and friends of the three year old Wilson boy beaten to death earlier this summer gathered outside the Carter County courthouse.

The boy’s aunt, uncle, and father were inside, facing charges for his death.

His mother, Kyla Burgess, was mourning him.

“If I’m honest, I have hatred in my heart right now,” Burgess said. “Because the three who did this to him were supposed to protect him. His aunt, his uncle, and his father.”

Burgess said she’d been trying to take her ex-James Daren Smith-to court for four months after he took their son James a year ago.

His aunt, Shannon Smith was approved by DHS to be a safety monitor while parental rights were being worked out in court.

“I tried and tried to get him but nobody let me have him. I would have done everything,” Burgess said.

But in July, James’s father Darin, his aunt Shannon, and her husband Frank Smith were arrested after the three year old died in a Healdton hospital with a fractured skull and bruises all over his body.

Court documents allege the boy’s father and aunt severely beat the boy, and her husband failed to protect him from the abuse.

The last time Burgess spoke with Shannon, she said she would talk to Daren about working something out.

“So I got a phone call 10 days later that my son was in the hospital,” Burgess said. "So Shannon nor Frank nor Darin called me until an hour and a half after my son’s heart stopped.

Now, Burgess is left feeling helpless.

“What could a three year old do so bad for a horrible monster like Shannon Smith to take his life,” Burgess said. “I have a seven year old and a five year old. He has aunts and uncles and grandparents and there’s nothing we can do to make the pain go away. Because these three monsters took him.”

Sister Karmen Wages says her favorite memories of James were at the trampoline park.

“We pushed each other into the ball pit and jumped on the trampoline in there,” Wages said.

She worked on a poster for the demonstration to show the world how much she loved her baby brother.

Burgess warns parents that abuse can come from anywhere.

“If you see any sign of any abuse of anything, get your kid out of there,” Burgess said. “You never know what’s going to happen. And you don’t want it to be too late.”

All three are due back in court next month. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

