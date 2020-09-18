Advertisement

Grayson County businesses react to Gov. Abbott easing COVID-19 restrictions, bars remaining closed

By Michael Rogers
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced that most businesses will be allowed to open at 75 percent capacity starting Monday.

These include retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, museums and libraries.

Abbott is also allowing elective surgeries to resume.

However, Abbott did not reopen bars.

Bill Kennedy, the owner of the 1880 Ice House in Denison, says his bar has enough room for customers to social distance with a 6,000 square ft. patio. But under the Governor’s new order, his doors remain closed.

“People are not able to support their families, they’re not able to go to work,” Kennedy said. “But you’ve got bars inside restaurants that are at a higher capacity than what bars were originally allowed to open at.”

Kennedy called Abbott’s order “misguided.”

“I think there’s an idea that the bars are crowded and tightly populated and dense but I think the trend is moving away from that,” Kennedy said.

Celebration Senior Living in Denison has been on lock down since March 13. But with the governor’s order indoor visitation will start on Sep. 24 and residents can have up to two loved ones visit.

“They’re like kids at Christmas at this point and it’s good to see smiles on their faces,” Executive Director Jason Deets said.

MG restaurant manager Chanel Stiggers, says they’ve been doing extra cleaning during the pandemic and even added sneeze guards between booths.

“We’re so excited,” Stiggers said. “We haven’t been able to do our all you can eat on Saturday’s because of it. With all you can eat you tend to sit and want to eat more and more.”

But not everyone is happy with the governor’s new order.

Kennedy said his bar is working on adjusting their licensing with the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission and he hopes to reopen by Oct 1.

