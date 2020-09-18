Sunny, but hazy

Tropical Storm “Beta” over the south-central Gulf of Mexico may eventually be a factor in Texoma weather as it is forecast to move into south Texas early next week before tracking across Louisiana. If this track materializes, portions of Texoma might be in for some rain. We’re right on the edge so we will just have to watch it and see how it plays out. This is our first chance for rain as it’s going to certainly be dry the next few days.

Meanwhile, your Saturday is forecast to be another hazy one with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs should run around 80 degrees with easterly winds in the 10 mph range. Sunday should see less haze and more blue with mild temperatures continuing. In fact, expect almost chilly morning with lows in the 50s through Monday morning.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny, breezy, nice!

Saturday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon

Sunday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon

Monday: Clear, cool morning, sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, first day of fall coming in very pleasant with highs in the mid-80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12