Tishomingo-Kingston Highlights

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Collinsville set to host S&S

Updated: 2 hours ago
By KXII Staff
One of the biggest games in North Texas will feature the S&S Rams and the Collinsville Pirates on Friday.

Collinsville-S&S Game Preview

Updated: 3 hours ago
S&S-Collinsville Preview

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lone Grove prepares for Comanche

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
By KXII Staff
The Lone Grove Longhorns have another big test this week against a 2-0 Comanche squad

Lone Grove prepares for Comanche

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Ponder-S&S Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
By Travis Buckner
Pilot Point-Whitesboro Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
By Travis Buckner
Whitewright-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
By Travis Buckner
School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.