Austin College student in critical condition battling COVID-19

Chris Miller is a senior at Austin College and is currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19. His family is asking for help.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Austin College student is in critical condition in his fight with COVID-19. His family is asking for help.

21-year-old Chris Miller is in his senior year at Austin College.

“People think it’s a joke and they think it’s a political stance. It’s real and not only am I seeing it day to day because I am an ER nurse, I’m seeing it now with my own family member, my own brother,” said Honoria Bush, sister of Miller.

Bush said it all happened very quickly. Miller told family he noticed a loss of taste and smell before his shortness of breath unrelated to his asthma.

“His roommate is the one that called 911 because he saw him struggling to breathe. August 31st was when he was sent to the ER. September 4th was when he was intubated," said Bush.

It was clear to Bush that her brother had COVID.

“The way he was talking, he could barely get words out just trying to breathes," said Bush.

It’s been difficult for the whole family.

“Yesterday they did call us in because it was not looking good. COVID is just really unpredictable. The doctor said he had never seen this but my brother actually had an episode of bleeding in the actual lung tissue," said Bush.

Miller is stable now, but he remains in critical condition.

“There’s a 50/50 chance, and it’s gonna take time. His lungs have to heal. We’re still afraid, but we have faith and we trust God," said Bush.

As they pray for a miracle, family and friends are planning ahead so he doesn’t finish college overwhelmed by medical bills.

“It’s just gonna be a huge financial burden once Chris comes out of this. And this responsibility shouldn’t have to be on him with what he’s going through right now just fighting for his life," said Bush.

A GoFundMe has been started for Chris and can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

