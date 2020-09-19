Johnston County EMS aids Hurricane Laura Evacuees

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County first responders are on their way home after spending more than two weeks in Louisiana helping evacuees.

Amanda McGehee and Toby Miller with Johnston County EMS were in New Orleans for 18 days.

McGehee said around 300 ambulances were in Louisiana from different states to aid local first responders in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

She said out of state EMTs assisted anyone with medical needs. Some things include getting medication and handling blood pressure.

“We don’t want them working 24/7 and a lot of the time they don’t have the manpower to cover everything that brings in all of the ambulance in or aircrafts to assist them, and that’s why we come together and help everybody out.”

