Sherman annual arts fest features unique products from local vendors

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

After months of planning and adjustments because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the city of Sherman held its annual arts festival Saturday near the Sherman Municipal Ballroom on the Sherman municipal grounds and surrounding streets.

The festival featured live music, local vendors, street dancing performance art and more.

Sarah McRae, the city’s tourism and Main Street director says they expanded the area the festival would be held at this year to safely space the nearly 100 vendors on hand.

Hand sanitizing stations were also set up throughout the festival.

“We start (planning) months in advance but the last couple of weeks have been crunch time,” McRae said. “We got to do Hot Summer Nights during the summer and that went well so we felt comfortable proceeding.”

McRae said the festival usually draws a couple thousand people but with the pandemic she didn’t know what turnout would look like this year. However, those who did attend were able to browse several unique vendors and products from local businesses.

“Since it is an arts festival we do focus on the arts but there are all sorts of local non-profits and businesses getting their names out there,” McRae said.

Like Julie Montgomery, who owns Lazy B’s Salsa out of Denison. She took a break from selling her homemade salsa at the Denison farmers market to show it off at the arts festival.

“I do a hot and I do the mild. The mild has jalapenos and the hot has jalapenos and habaneros,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery grows the peppers used in her salsa herself.

“I mostly do just hot and mild but if you want hotter I can do hotter,” Montgomery said.

Carla Weatherley is the owner of Carla’s Cottage and at the festival she was selling jars of homemade salsas, jams, jellies and preserves.

“Raspberry jalapeno jelly, we’ve got strawberry jalapeno, we’ve got blackberry jalapeno, the mango habanero,” Weatherly said. “I get my produce, I don’t put any dyes in any of my stuff, the jams are the sugar pectin and the fruit.”

Weatherly said only a few hours into the festival she sold about 70 jars.

