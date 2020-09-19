Advertisement

Silo softball standout Lexi McDonald commits to OSU

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KXII) - Silo softball standout Lexi McDonald has announced that she will play her college softball at Oklahoma State.

McDonald has been a key part of Silo’s success in softball, leading to a state championship last season. She still has time to impact the Lady Rebels on the field as a junior this season.

McDonald made her announcement on social media.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

