Team roping event brings people from all over to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A roping event brought hundreds of people to Ardmore.

Around 1,500 people from all over the county came to the Hardy Murphy Coliseum to compete in the JW World Series Team Roping. It’s a time event where teams have to try and rope cattle with the quickest time.

Jeffery Storms, Hardy Murphy Coliseum manager said there are nearly 125 teams signed up to compete. Each team had to pay an entry fee where 80 percent of the money is expected to go back to the riders.

“Over the weekend they’re going to give away $200,000 in prize money and everything,” said Storms.

There’s one more show slated for Sunday and it’s free to the public.

