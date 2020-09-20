Advertisement

Ardmore police issue Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Ardmore man.((Stock photo) (Source: Archive))
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Ardmore man.

Police say Nathaniel Jenkins has no ID on him and was last pinged in the Dallas area.

He is under proven medical or physical disability, and police say he is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

He’s wearing a brown leather jacket, gray shirt and dark dress pants.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

