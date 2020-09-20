Choctaw Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Terry Park said they got a call around 2 a.m. about a shooting at a house southeast of Bearden Springs Road in Grant.

He says someone shot the house around seven times and a truck out front three times.

No was hurt and no one’s been arrested, but they do have a person of interest from Fort Towson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 580-326-5600.

