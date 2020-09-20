Advertisement

Durant bus routes halted after numerous staff quarantined

Durant bus routes are halted for the rest of the month after numerous staff members have been quarantined.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant bus routes are halted for the rest of the month after confirming a COVID-19 case in the transportation department.

Daily bus routes are discontinued until September 30 due to the number of staff members quarantined.

The district says there will be no morning or afternoon routes or shuttle buses running during the day.

Athletic buses driven by teachers or coaches will continue to take students to activities.

They said students who rely on school transportation should switch to distance learning until services resume.

