Durant man killed in crash while walking on highway

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.

Durant police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on the West Highway 70 near the Cale Switch Road overpass.

Police say Randy Knight of Durant was walking on the bypass, when he was hit by a car and killed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating, but said the driver won’t face charges.

