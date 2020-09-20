Advertisement

Durant man killed in crash while walking on highway

A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.
A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.

Durant police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on the West Highway 70 near the Cale Switch Road overpass.

Police say Randy Knight of Durant was walking on the bypass, when he was hit by a car and killed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating, but said the driver won’t face charges.

