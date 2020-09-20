Garage destroyed in Leonard fire
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Several departments responded when a garage went up in flames in Leonard.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on College Street near Parmele Street.
Leonard Volunteer Firefighter Chris Sanderson says a detached garage caught fire about two feet from the house.
He says a truck parked nearby had little damage, but the garage is a total loss.
No one was hurt and several crews quickly put out the fire.
Police are investigating the cause.
