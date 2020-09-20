Photographer injured in crash at Grayson County Speedway

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A photographer is injured after a crash at the Grayson County Speedway.

Chris Sanderson with Texas Vital Care EMS says it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

He says a woman was taking photos in the end field of the winning cars after the race.

Then he says an oncoming race car spun out of control, hitting her and then another car.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

