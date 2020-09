SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman home is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Hog Skin Road in Sherman.

Firefighters said the man who lives there was not home when the fire started.

They said the home is a total loss, and Grayson County Fire Marshals will investigate the cause.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.