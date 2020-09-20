Advertisement

Texas man drowns in McCurtain County

A Texas man drowned in an Oklahoma river Friday evening.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man drowned in an Oklahoma river Friday evening.

Troopers say Pedro Segura, 58, of Irving was on an inner tube on Mountain Fork River just south of the Highway 70 bridge in McCurtain County.

They say he had two innertubes tied together, and troopers say one came untied and drifted away.

He got out of his tube and tried to pull the other tube to shore when he went under.

Bystanders removed him from around 10 feet of water and began CPR.

Troopers say he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

