Texas man drowns in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man drowned in an Oklahoma river Friday evening.

Troopers say Pedro Segura, 58, of Irving was on an inner tube on Mountain Fork River just south of the Highway 70 bridge in McCurtain County.

They say he had two innertubes tied together, and troopers say one came untied and drifted away.

He got out of his tube and tried to pull the other tube to shore when he went under.

Bystanders removed him from around 10 feet of water and began CPR.

Troopers say he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

