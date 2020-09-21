Advertisement

330 elephants in Botswana may have died from toxic algae

Botswana says cyanobacteria may have caused hundreds of elephant deaths.
Botswana says cyanobacteria may have caused hundreds of elephant deaths.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday.

The elephants in the Seronga area died from a neurological disorder that appears to have been caused by drinking water tainted by “a toxic bloom of cyanobacterium in seasonal pans (water sources) in the region,” said Cyril Taolo, acting Director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

The unexplained deaths ceased after the water pans dried up, said Taolo, in a press conference in Gaborone, the capital.

No other wildlife species were affected by the toxic water in the Seronga area, close to Botswana’s famed Okavango Delta, said Taolo. Even scavengers, like hyenas and vultures, observed feeding on the elephant carcasses showed no signs of illness, he said.

With an estimated 130,000 elephants, Botswana has the world’s largest population of the pachyderms which attracts international tourists.

After the mysterious deaths of the elephants in the Seronga area, the government conducted extensive tests to determine the cause of the fatalities. Both male and female elephants of all ages died, with clinical signs limited to neurologic symptoms, said Taolo. The deaths happened mainly near seasonal water pans and did not spread beyond the initially affected region, he said.

“Mortality event characteristics and the field, clinical, postmortem, histopathological, and laboratory findings suggest the elephants died from neurotoxic cyanobacterium (blue-green alga) toxicosis associated with a toxic bloom of cyanobacterium in seasonal pans in the region,” said Taolo.

Taolo maintained neurotoxins from cyanobacteria living in contaminated water could have affected the transmission of neurologic signals within an animal, causing paralysis and death, predominately related to respiratory failure.

“Neurologic signs were reversed in an animal receiving an opiate antagonist during field immobilization, suggesting the clinical signs arose from some process affecting the animal’s neurologic receptors,” said Taolo.

He, however, could not explain why these toxins did not affect any other animals drinking the affected water. He also ruled out human efforts like anthrax, poaching and sabotage.

“A monitoring plan of seasonal water-pans on a regular basis to track such future occurrences will be instituted immediately and will also include capacity building to monitor and test for toxins produced ... by cyanobacteria,” said Taolo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

White pastor who helped form Montgomery Bus Boycott dies at 92

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WSFA Staff
Graetz’s decision to join the newly formed Montgomery Improvement Association, in which he was its white board member, put his family in danger.

National

Rev. Robert Graetz, civil rights pioneer, passes away at 92

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Rev. Robert Graetz, a white man who helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott along with city’s Black residents, died over the weekend. Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum confirmed the civil rights pioneer’s passing.

National

Grandmother escapes Sally flooding carrying grandson in Fla.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WEAR staff
Dozens living in the apartment complex had to be rescued from their homes that morning.

National

Grandmother escapes Sally flooding carrying grandson in Fla.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The only way out for Cetoria Holley was to swim. She escaped through an apartment window, with her 1-year-old grandson on her back.

Latest News

National Politics

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

National Politics

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Gardner, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Hillsboro Police Department said in a news release.

National

Navalny says nerve agent was found ‘in and on’ his body

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In a blog post Monday, Navalny said the Novichok nerve agent was found “in and on” his body, and said the clothes taken off him when he was hospitalized in Siberia a month ago after collapsing on a Russian flight are “very important material evidence.”

National

Raging Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

National

Obesity among U.S. adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff and Elizabeth Rodil
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.