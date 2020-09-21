Advertisement

Ardmore 2-year-old coming home after successful kidney transplant

A 2-year-old-boy is expected to walk out of the hospital after receiving a new kidney transplant from his father.
A 2-year-old-boy is expected to walk out of the hospital after receiving a new kidney transplant from his father.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old-boy is expected to walk out of the hospital after receiving a new kidney transplant from his father.

“The kidney is already doing its job. Like Quinn, his labs are looking really good. Hope to be released tomorrow,” said Kelli Lonewolf, mother to Quinn Lonewolf.

Kelli said her son was born with stage four chronic kidney disease, which meant surgery is expected and a new kidney was needed.

Last year, doctors told Kelli her Husband, Sim Lonewolf was a perfect match for a kidney transplant.

“My husband’s kidney was slightly smaller than they anticipated and nurses said it fit into Quinn’s body like a glove,” said Kelli.

Kelli said her husband did what any father would do and give his son a fighting chance at life.

“We asked if he was nervous, and he wasn’t nervous for any of it. He was more focused on if Quinn was well after the surgery.” said Kelli.

Both Quinn and Sim went into surgery on Wednesday, and doctors said the transplant showed little to no issues.

“Good job!” a voice said from Kelli’s iPhone video of Quinn driving a toy car at OU Children Medical Center late Sunday morning.

Kelli said Quinn is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

“They’re very excited to see how well it went and how smooth went with no complications,” said Kelli.

Quinn is feeling better day by day, and Kellie said he’s wanting to eat pizza, get out of the hospital and go back home where he can play with his brother, Little Sim.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sherman home total loss after fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Sherman home is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

News

Photographer injured in crash at Grayson County Speedway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A photographer is injured after a crash at the Grayson County Speedway.

News

Durant man killed in crash while walking on highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.

News

Ardmore police issue Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Ardmore man.

Latest News

News

Durant bus routes halted after numerous staff quarantined

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Durant bus routes are halted for the rest of the month after confirming a COVID-19 case in the transportation department.

News

Garage destroyed in Leonard fire

Updated: 22 hours ago
Several departments responded when a garage went up in flames in Leonard.

News

Texas man drowns in McCurtain County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Texas man drowned on an Oklahoma river Friday evening.

News

Choctaw Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.

News

Johnston County EMS aids Hurricane Laura evacuees

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Johnston County first responders are on their way home after spending more than two weeks in Louisiana helping evacuees.

News

Team roping event brings people from all over to Ardmore

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A roping event this weekend is bringing hundreds of people to Ardmore.