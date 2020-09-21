Ardmore 2-year-old coming home after successful kidney transplant

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old-boy is expected to walk out of the hospital after receiving a new kidney transplant from his father.

“The kidney is already doing its job. Like Quinn, his labs are looking really good. Hope to be released tomorrow,” said Kelli Lonewolf, mother to Quinn Lonewolf.

Kelli said her son was born with stage four chronic kidney disease, which meant surgery is expected and a new kidney was needed.

Last year, doctors told Kelli her Husband, Sim Lonewolf was a perfect match for a kidney transplant.

“My husband’s kidney was slightly smaller than they anticipated and nurses said it fit into Quinn’s body like a glove,” said Kelli.

Kelli said her husband did what any father would do and give his son a fighting chance at life.

“We asked if he was nervous, and he wasn’t nervous for any of it. He was more focused on if Quinn was well after the surgery.” said Kelli.

Both Quinn and Sim went into surgery on Wednesday, and doctors said the transplant showed little to no issues.

“Good job!” a voice said from Kelli’s iPhone video of Quinn driving a toy car at OU Children Medical Center late Sunday morning.

Kelli said Quinn is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

“They’re very excited to see how well it went and how smooth went with no complications,” said Kelli.

Quinn is feeling better day by day, and Kellie said he’s wanting to eat pizza, get out of the hospital and go back home where he can play with his brother, Little Sim.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.