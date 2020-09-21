Ardmore NAACP holds town hall meeting to discuss issues affecting east Ardmore

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore NAACP will host a second town hall meeting Tuesday evening to discuss how the community can work together to solve maintenance issues on the east side of Ardmore.

During the previous meeting in August, citizens expressed concerns about how many streets don’t have working street lamps, the area doesn’t have many businesses, and how access to the local park is hindered by roadblocks.

NAACP member and Ardmore High School teacher Lindsey Walker says living on one side of town shouldn’t disadvantage citizens.

“It’s really difficult for people on the east side of Ardmore who don’t have a means of transportation to have access to local businesses,” Walker said. “So maybe allowing for more businesses to open up on the east side of Ardmore is an infrastructure issue that could be addressed. Commercial zoning was something that came up in the August meeting.”

Walker said she encouraged her high school students to participate in the meeting because there isn’t enough youth input in the community.

“Teenagers are essential because these young kids are going to be the business leaders, the ones running for office, and the ones raising families in this community,” Walker said. “I think it’s important for them to get involved and have a say in what’s happening.”

The meeting will be held in person at the HFV Wilson community center at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. If you’d rather join online, the Zoom ID is 747 1480 9927. The passcode is D69EMs.

