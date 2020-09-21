Advertisement

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

An envelope addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by the FBI and tested for the poison ricin.
An envelope addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by the FBI and tested for the poison ricin.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border and is also suspected of sending similar poisoned envelopes to law enforcement agencies in Texas, officials said Monday.

The letter had been intercepted earlier this week before it reached the White House. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Her name was not immediately released, but the woman was expected to appear in federal court on Monday.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.

Envelopes containing ricin were also mailed to law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to another law enforcement official. The official did not say which agencies were sent the envelopes but said they are believed to have been mailed by the same person who sent one to the White House.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec confirmed Monday there is a police investigation taking place on a street in St-Hubert, Quebec, related to the contaminated letter sent to the White House.

“Our Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) is leading the operation. Police and Fire teams from Longueuil are also on site. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure public safety,” Quebec RCMP said in a tweet.

There have been several prior instances in which U.S. officials have been targeted with ricin sent through the mail.

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.

___

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Rob Gillies in Toronto, Canada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Humpback whale swims free of croc-infested Australian river

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As a humpback whale escaped a croc-infested river in northern Australia, about 270 pilot whales were reported stranded Monday on sandbars off Australia’s southern island of Tasmania state.

National Politics

Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the court’s iconic steps in front of the building.

National Politics

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just days before the first presidential election debate.

National

Trapped whale escapes croc-infested river

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
A humpback whale escapes a croc-infested river in northern Australia.

Latest News

National Politics

GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

National

Thyroid pills recalled by Acella Pharmaceuticals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Acella had received four reports of adverse events for these lot numbers possibly related to this recall.

National Politics

NY judge: Postal Service must timely process election mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service must live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail by treating it as a priority, a New York judge ordered on Monday.

National

Walmart targets zero emissions by 2040

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Walmart commits to becoming a regenerative company in the next two decades.