Bryan County man charged in fatal DUI crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Bennington man is charged with manslaughter after a fatal DUI crash early Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. on County Road Wilson N. Jones, about five miles north of Bennington.

Troopers say 21-year-old Keaton Robison was driving an ATV under the influence when he ran into another ATV, causing his vehicle to flip on its side.

Robison’s passenger, 23-year-old Austin McCann, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other ATV were not injured.

Robison is charged with first-degree manslaughter. His bond is set at $5,000.

