Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

Dallas Cowboys(Dallas Cowboys)
By Travis Buckner
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut. The Falcons were still up 15 in the fourth quarter before Dak Prescott got the Cowboys within two. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game. C.J. Goodwin recovered a onside kick with 1:48 remaining to set up the winning kick. Atlanta’s players had ample opportunity to recover the onside kick but instead just watched the ball roll.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Redwater-Whitewright Highlights

