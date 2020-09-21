Denison police looking for suspects in Park In Beverage burglary

Denison, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple suspects in a gas station burglary.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Park In Beverage at 5014 Texoma Parkway.

Police say the three suspects made off with a large of vaping products.

The suspects were driving an older model two-door vehicle with damage or decals on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422 ext. 2321.

