Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise by 1,101, two more deaths

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by 1,101 on Monday, the fifth consecutive daily increase of more than 1,000 reported cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department also reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness, bringing the latest numbers to 77,908 confirmed cases of the virus and 948 deaths. The actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 12,019 active cases and that 64,941 people have recovered, with 522 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

