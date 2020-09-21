Advertisement

Sherman man loses home in fire Sunday morning

A Sherman man said he lost everything in a fire Sunday morning.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man’s home is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

“Went to work, everything was fine as far as I knew, got to work and I got the call while I was at work," Michael Tribble said.

Tribble said Sunday morning started out like any other day.

He headed to work in Durant around 7:30 a.m. and said he got the call from his sister around 9:45 a.m.

“So within that two hours it went from full house to nothing," Tribble said.

Tribble’s house was on Hog Skin Road in Sherman, just south of Highway 697.

Now he said all he is left with is his car, the clothes he had on, and charred furniture.

“So yeah, I pretty much lost everything," Tribble said.

Even a day later on Monday, the fire was still smoking.

“They said they would come out and check it either today or tomorrow just to keep an eye on it but since it’s an old house it’s going to sit there and smolder for a while," Tribble said.

Grayson County Fire Marshalls will determine the cause of the fire later this week. Tribble said he has no idea what it could have been.

“I didn’t notice anything odd or strange or anything out of the ordinary," Tribble said.

He said this year has been hard enough. He got a divorce and lost his dad.

“A lot of things have been happening this year, and this on top of is kind of like okay, what more can 2020 throw at me you know?" Tribble said.

He rented the home from his grandfather who had insurance, but Tribble did not.

“Next time I rent I may have to look into renter’s insurance myself," Tribble said.

He said he is just thankful no one was hurt. For now, he is staying with family.

“You never can tell what’s going to happen," Tribble said.

