Sherman ministry collecting winter gear for kids in need

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman ministry is asking for donations for a coat drive for kids in need.

In Christ Ministries is collecting coats, hats, scarves and mittens to distribute to school-age children.

They are asking for donations of used or new items.

Founder Rhonda Jackson says she wants every child to have a coat as winter approaches.

“I want all the babies to be warm, it an be new it can be used, it doesn’t matter to us, we just want to make sure these babies are warm during this cold season that’s approaching us," Jackson said.

Jackson says they have a Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser.. and a toy drive coming up.

People who in need or who want to donate can contact her through Facebook or reach her at (903)-209-7402.

