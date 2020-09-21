Sherman police searching for suspect in Domino’s robbery

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are working to identify a man they say robbed Domino’s employees at gunpoint on Friday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Domino’s on Loy Lake Road at Peyton street.

Officers say a male suspect wearing all black went into the store with a gun and demanded money. Employees gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before he fled on foot.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Sherman police ask for anyone with information to contact them.

