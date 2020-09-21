Advertisement

Sherman police searching for suspect in Domino’s robbery

Sherman police are working to identify a man they say robbed Domino’s employees at gunpoint on Friday.
Sherman police are working to identify a man they say robbed Domino’s employees at gunpoint on Friday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are working to identify a man they say robbed Domino’s employees at gunpoint on Friday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Domino’s on Loy Lake Road at Peyton street.

Officers say a male suspect wearing all black went into the store with a gun and demanded money. Employees gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before he fled on foot.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Sherman police ask for anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Texas

High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas Tribune
The high-speed train that promises to transport passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes has been approved by the Federal Railroad Administration, according to Texas Central Railroad, the company in charge of the project.

News

Calera Town Hall closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Calera Town Hall will remain closed for another week after a positive COVID-19 test.

News

2020 National Finals Rodeo to be held at Globe Life Field

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
For the first time in decades, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be held in North Texas.

Latest News

News

Sherman ministry collecting winter gear for kids in need

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Sherman ministry is asking for donations for a coat drive for kids in need.

News

Ardmore 2-year-old coming home after successful kidney transplant

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
A 2-year-old-boy is expected to walk out of the hospital after receiving a new kidney transplant from his father.

News

Sherman home total loss after fire

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Sherman home is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

News

Photographer injured in crash at Grayson County Speedway

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A photographer is injured after a crash at the Grayson County Speedway.

News

Durant man killed in crash while walking on highway

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.

News

Ardmore police cancel Silver Alert for 86-year-old man

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Ardmore man.