$2,500 impact fee, approved by Sherman council

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After nearly a year of planning, the city of Sherman approved a $2,500 impact fee for developers inside city limits starting next June.

The unanimous decision came after a public hearing at the council meeting Monday night.

“This is something that the city of Sherman in general, has been looking at doing for almost two decades. Nearly 17 years, the city has been discussing whether or not this is a good step to take” said city spokesperson Nate Strauch.

Strauch said the impact fees would take the burden off tax payers and place it strictly on developers, looking to build in the city.

“Developers, when they want to come in and want to plat a new neighborhood- when they want to put new houses on the ground, there will actually be a fee associated with those houses right up front. So, it will allow the city to do some different things with infrastructure development- compared to what we’ve done in the past.” Strauch said.

Developers at the meeting said initially they were against the idea.

“You’ll have to pay a fee to the city, and that fee is to help offset the city’s cost of the water system, sewer system and street network,” said Jeff Harkinson, the general partner of Sherman Crossroads development.

Harkinson said after speaking with council members and city manager, he’s now on board.

“The development community is not opposed to these fees, it wants to do it’s part in supporting the costs that are incurred by the city,” Harkinson said.

The impact fees will go into place starting June 7, 2021.

The date was originally going to be January 15, but after several public comments the decision was made to push it back six months.

Anyone who has or is planning on completing their initial plans for their development before that date will not have to pay the fee of $2,500.

