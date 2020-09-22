Ada man arrested for blackmail after threatening to share nude photos

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ada man has been arrested after deputies say he used nude photos to try and blackmail a woman into giving him more visitation with his young daughter.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Antonio Christian Wilson has been using Facebook messenger to harras his ex and her partner since early August.

They say when Wilson sent an old nude photo in a message, saying he would post them on social media if she did not meet his demands.

Wilson is charged with two counts of blackmail, one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, and three counts of harassing and threatening electronic communication.

