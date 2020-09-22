Ardmore Fire Departments request new thermal cameras

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Monday evening the Ardmore City Commissioners will vote on whether to approve the purchase of three new thermal cameras for the Ardmore Fire Department.

The thermal cameras help firefighters locate the source of fires and warm bodies in search and rescue missions.

Shift Commander Chad Mansfield said if the new cameras are approved, they will also have new technology that will allow the firefighters to see not just the warmest objects, but also the coldest.

“Technology advances,” Mansfield said. “So as the ones we have were starting to become outdated, we felt it was time to start the replacement process.”

If approved, the three new cameras--one for each fire engine--would be $29,276.46.

