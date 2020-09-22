Advertisement

Coaches appreciate return to football, Battle of the Ax

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Sherman and Denison are preparing for the 122nd Battle of the Ax which will be played on Thursday night and televised on My Network and online.

This week marks the start of high school football for Class 5A and 6A in Texas. For the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets they don’t have to wait until Friday.

The game will be played at seven 'o clock at Munson Stadium in Denison. It should be another great game with several play-makers on both sides.

Lately, these two have made the transition to playing this game on week 1 and that is what they will do this week.

“Appreciate is not a big enough word for how I feel about this season and watching our kids and our community," Denison head coach Chad Rogers said. "Both of these communities need to play this game. We need to have this gathering. We need to be able to put it on TV. We need something positive to talk about because it has been a very stressful time.”

“You never now what’s going to happen," Sherman head coach JD Martinez said. "We always tell our kids, you gotta go, because you never know when a play could be your last play. We’re trying to make sure our kids are prepared and ready to roll and do everything we can so we make sure that week by week we are prepared to play our games.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

BOTA coaches appreciate return to the field

Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTA coaches appreciate return to the field

Sports

Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Travis Buckner
The Dallas Cowboys mount a comeback to defeat Atlanta 40-39.

Sports

Silo softball standout Lexi McDonald commits to OSU

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Silo softball standout Lexi McDonald has announced that she will play her college softball at Oklahoma State.

Sports

Durant-Ada Highlights

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Durant-Ada Highlights

Latest News

Sports

S&S-Collinsville Highlights

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
S&S-Collinsville Highlights

Sports

Comanche-Lone Grove Highlights

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Comanche-Lone Grove Highlights

Sports

Pilot Point-Gunter Highlights

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Pilot Point-Gunter Highlights

Sports

Marietta-Ringling Highlights

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Marietta-Ringling Highlights

Sports

Redwater-Whitewright Highlights

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Redwater-Whitewright HighlightsCopyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Sports

Bonham-Blue Ridge Highlights

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Bonham-Blue Ridge Highlights