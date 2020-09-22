Coaches appreciate return to football, Battle of the Ax

(KXII) - Sherman and Denison are preparing for the 122nd Battle of the Ax which will be played on Thursday night and televised on My Network and online.

This week marks the start of high school football for Class 5A and 6A in Texas. For the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets they don’t have to wait until Friday.

The game will be played at seven 'o clock at Munson Stadium in Denison. It should be another great game with several play-makers on both sides.

Lately, these two have made the transition to playing this game on week 1 and that is what they will do this week.

“Appreciate is not a big enough word for how I feel about this season and watching our kids and our community," Denison head coach Chad Rogers said. "Both of these communities need to play this game. We need to have this gathering. We need to be able to put it on TV. We need something positive to talk about because it has been a very stressful time.”

“You never now what’s going to happen," Sherman head coach JD Martinez said. "We always tell our kids, you gotta go, because you never know when a play could be your last play. We’re trying to make sure our kids are prepared and ready to roll and do everything we can so we make sure that week by week we are prepared to play our games.”

