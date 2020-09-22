Cool tonight, but hot for the weekend

“Beta” is now a tropical depression, it has sent waves of torrential rain through Houston, some spots at over a foot with a lot of flash flooding. Some parts of Texoma got some heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, an inch or two, but many areas got less than a half inch.

The heavy rain has come and gone and we’re left with some patchy light rain or a few showers overnight and through Wednesday morning. A slow-moving upper trough interacting with Beat’s moisture will track to the east and end our rain chances during the day Wednesday.

Upper high pressure and a large region of dry air will stabilize our weather from Thursday through the weekend, it will be rather hot with readings into the low 90s by Sunday.

A strong cold front sweeps across Texoma early next week and brings some fine early fall weather for the middle and late portions of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 30% rain, mostly in the morning, not as cool

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, on the hot side

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and hot

Monday: Sunny breezy and hot

Tuesday: Strong cold front arrives, but probably with no rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12