Cool tonight, but hot for the weekend
Into the 90′s for the last weekend of September
“Beta” is now a tropical depression, it has sent waves of torrential rain through Houston, some spots at over a foot with a lot of flash flooding. Some parts of Texoma got some heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, an inch or two, but many areas got less than a half inch.
The heavy rain has come and gone and we’re left with some patchy light rain or a few showers overnight and through Wednesday morning. A slow-moving upper trough interacting with Beat’s moisture will track to the east and end our rain chances during the day Wednesday.
Upper high pressure and a large region of dry air will stabilize our weather from Thursday through the weekend, it will be rather hot with readings into the low 90s by Sunday.
A strong cold front sweeps across Texoma early next week and brings some fine early fall weather for the middle and late portions of next week.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: 30% rain, mostly in the morning, not as cool
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer
Friday: Sunny skies
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, on the hot side
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and hot
Monday: Sunny breezy and hot
Tuesday: Strong cold front arrives, but probably with no rain
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12