Deputies investigate possible attempted abduction of Sherman teen

(KWQC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a Sherman teen Sunday evening.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old boy reported an unidentified white man tried to grab him as he was jogging just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Woodlawn Road.

The teen was unable to give deputies any further description of the alleged perpetrator.

The case is being investigated by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Travis Looney at 903-813-4200 ext. 2215.

Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

